Springfield’s Midtown Neighborhood hosts its annual parade

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s Midtown neighborhood celebrated the Fourth of July with its annual parade.

It is the neighborhood’s 32nd year for the parade. The parade includes local scouting troops, antique cars and trucks, seasonal trains, the Victorian Ladies Drill Team, floats, and decorated bikes and scooters.

The parade concluded at the Historic Washington Park Gazebo located at the 1600 block of North Summit.

