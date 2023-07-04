What to do if your pet goes missing on the Fourth of July

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Jerany Jackson and her dog Georgi spent their Fourth of July afternoon at the dog park, but later, they know the skies will be lighting up with celebrations.

Jackson, luckily, doesn’t have to worry too much about Georgi.

“He’s one of those dogs that doesn’t really have a big reaction. He hears things, he perks up, you know, but he doesn’t really have much of a reaction now that he’s inside, of course,” said Jackson.

However, just because Georgi isn’t scared of the fireworks doesn’t mean that other pets won’t be. The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri says more pets go missing on the Fourth of July than any other day. That’s why McKenzie Palmer, Marketing Director for the Humane Society, encourages pet owners to be prepared in case their pet gets loose.

“This is actually the most common time for a pet to go missing. We definitely see a surge around the Fourth of July, just with the fireworks and the loud noises,” said Palmer.

While getting updated anxiety medication or microchipping your pet is a little late. It’s not too late to prepare.

Ensure your pet’s tags and information are updated, and they’re wearing them. Also, ensure you have an updated photo of your pet, and Palmer recommends keeping them inside throughout the festivities.

“I would definitely recommend keeping them indoors throughout the night, especially when the fireworks are happening,” said Palmer.

Palmer also has ways to keep your pet calm during the celebrations.

“Just being next to them, comforting them. I would leave some noise on too, so like a TV or radio, just to hopefully distract them from the noise,” said Palmer. “You can get them their favorite toys or maybe some treats that they enjoy.”

If your pet goes missing, you can post them online to as many places as possible, including our Leigh’s Lost and Found, which has thousands of followers who can help look for your pet.

“I would just post to as many places as possible because the more people that are aware just helps your odds even more,” said Palmer. “You can post flyers around town. You can check with local shelters to see if your pet ended up there.”

If you find a pet on the Fourth of July or the days after, you can contact a vet or shelter to scan for a microchip. Posting online could help locate the owners as well.

As for Jackson and Georgi, they’re spending the Fourth of July relaxing at home.

“You know what, we’re going to look at the fireworks that are going on all around us, and we’ll probably do that from inside,” said Jackson.

But Jackson wants to remind people to follow all safety tips to ensure their pet stays home and doesn’t get lost in the celebration.

“You know, I think anything that you can do for the well-being of your animal is just so important, and trying to make them comfortable and make them feel safe knowing where you are,” said Jackson.

