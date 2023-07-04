On Your Side: Beware of scammers on Facebook Marketplace

By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BILLINGS, Mo. (KY3) - Seller beware. A woman in Billings was selling her iPad and Apple pencil on Facebook Marketplace. She got a bite. It turns out she nearly lost more than $700.

Taryn Campbell thought she had a buyer. She had a CashApp receipt to prove it for $760.

“I became more and more suspicious this person was scamming me,” said Campbell. “I got an email back that said you need to ship the package. How does CashApp know I sent a package?

It doesn’t. These apps are only used for money transactions. The address was from a Gmail account and not CashApp.

“Look at that email address carefully,” said Pamela Hernandez of the Better Business Bureau. “Are there any misspellings? Does it come from a domain name that makes sense? Big companies are not going to send emails from a Gmail dot com address or something that looks like a personal address.”

Pay attention to the form.

“There are a lot of people. You tell them to look at the domain on an email address. They’re not going to know what that means,” said Hernandez. “I don’t want other people to fall victim to it.”

Campbell says the scammer kept at it.

“Then he wanted a picture of the box at the UPS store,” said Campbell. “I was like, I can play this game too.”

Campbell says taking up the scammer’s time meant he or she wasn’t stealing from someone else. If she mailed the iPad and Apple pencil, she’d lose hundreds of dollars. Plus, crooks often ask sellers to send money, making up a sob story about a loved one in need with promises of returning the money.

Remember to tie your payment app to a credit card. You’ll have more protection than a debit card. And when you can do Craigslist and Marketplace exchanges in person at a safe place like a police station.

