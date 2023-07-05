6-year-old boy from Camdenton, Mo. drowns at Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the drowning of a 6-year-old boy from Camdenton Tuesday night.

The patrol reports the boy jumped onto a lily pad just after 6:00 p.m. in the main channel at Lick Creek Cove, he didn’t resurface. The patrol says the boy wasn’t wearing a life jacket.

The child’s name hasn’t been released.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.