6-year-old boy from Camdenton, Mo. drowns at Lake of the Ozarks

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:11 AM CDT
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the drowning of a 6-year-old boy from Camdenton Tuesday night.

The patrol reports the boy jumped onto a lily pad just after 6:00 p.m. in the main channel at Lick Creek Cove, he didn’t resurface. The patrol says the boy wasn’t wearing a life jacket.

The child’s name hasn’t been released.

