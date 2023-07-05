Authorities reveal surprisingly calm Fourth of July in Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On Independence Day, Springfield Greene County 911 remained relatively quiet, contrary to the expectations surrounding the mixture of fireworks and festivities.

“This year was surprisingly almost the same as last year. There wasn’t a huge rise in calls,” Kris Inman, Director of 911, says.

Law enforcement agencies, such as the Springfield Police Department, reported no significant incidents, while the Springfield Fire Department revealed a remarkable absence of firework-related emergencies. It is worth noting that setting off fireworks within Springfield City limits is not allowed.

The trend extended beyond Springfield, as other areas in Greene County experienced a similar sense of calm. The Willard Fire Protection District had an unusually slow night, responding only to minor incidents such as a small grass fire and a trash can fire. The Battlefield area witnessed similar events, with only a handful of small fires resulting from improper firework disposal.

Josh Dukewits, from the Battlefield Fire Protection District, speculated that the subdued celebrations might be attributed to more individuals traveling outside the Ozarks this year.

“It was really busy with travel and everything,” he says.

This Fourth of July saw a record-breaking number of Americans hitting the roads, with an estimated 50.7 million individuals projected to have traveled 50 or more miles from their homes, according to a report by AAA.

CoxHealth reported treating five fireworks-related injuries, including burns and eye injuries, at their urgent care and emergency room facilities. All incidents occurred on the Fourth of July, with no injuries reported before the holiday.

Mercy, another healthcare provider, noted that they were not tracking fireworks-related injuries and could not provide specific numbers.

