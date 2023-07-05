Countdown to Beyonce extended as Arrowhead announces new concert date

FILE - Beyonce appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021.
FILE - Beyonce appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021.(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Hold up, plans have changed for Beyoncé's concert at Arrowhead Stadium.

“Due to production logistics and scheduling issues,” GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium announced the Kansas City stop for Queen B has been moved from Sept. 18 to Oct. 1.

“All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date,” the stadium’s Twitter account posted on Wednesday.

The “Renaissance World Tour” kicked off in early May in Stockholm, Sweden.

“Renaissance” was released in late July of 2022 and received four Grammy awards, including best dance album, making Beyoncé the most awarded artist in history.

The new schedule change now makes Kansas City the last show on her “Renaissance World Tour”.

Other concerts taking place at Arrowhead include Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” on July 7-8, Ed Sheeran on Aug. 5, and Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks on Aug. 19.

For tour information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isolated strong storms possible
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered storms through tonight
MGN Online
6-year-old boy from Camdenton, Mo., drowns at Lake of the Ozarks
Multiple fire engines on scene at chemical factory fire
Springfield Fire Department responds to fire at 3M factory
Fireworks
CELEBRATE AMERICA: See schedule of fireworks celebrations across the Ozarks
Nikolai Janes. Courtesy: Greene County Jail
Springfield police identify victim in weekend shooting; suspect charged

Latest News

KY3 Weekend Events
Weekend Events: What’s happening across the Ozarks
St. Louis Cardinals' Adam Wainwright (50) pitches during the first inning of a baseball game...
Cardinals place Adam Wainwright, Andrew Knizner on injured list
8 traffic fatalities, 4 drownings in Missouri over long July Fourth weekend
University of Missouri Health Care announces ‘Hair Care Initiative’.
University of Missouri Health Care announces ‘Hair Care Initiative’
University of Missouri Health Care announces ‘Hair Care Initiative’