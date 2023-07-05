Countdown to Beyonce extended as Arrowhead announces new concert date

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Hold up, plans have changed for Beyoncé's concert at Arrowhead Stadium.

“Due to production logistics and scheduling issues,” GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium announced the Kansas City stop for Queen B has been moved from Sept. 18 to Oct. 1.

“All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date,” the stadium’s Twitter account posted on Wednesday.

The “Renaissance World Tour” kicked off in early May in Stockholm, Sweden.

“Renaissance” was released in late July of 2022 and received four Grammy awards, including best dance album, making Beyoncé the most awarded artist in history.

The new schedule change now makes Kansas City the last show on her “Renaissance World Tour”.

Due to production logistics and scheduling issues, the September 18th Kansas City stop of the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR has been rescheduled to October 1st. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. If you have any questions or issues regarding your ticket… pic.twitter.com/3u9hi6VGxO — GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (@GEHAField) July 5, 2023

Other concerts taking place at Arrowhead include Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” on July 7-8, Ed Sheeran on Aug. 5, and Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks on Aug. 19.

For tour information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.