Did you know jellyfish live in Missouri lakes?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You may be surprised to learn jellyfish live in landlocked Missouri.

The freshwater jellyfish are no larger than a penny. They prefer calm or standing water, so you’ll most likely find them in ponds and lakes during the summer months. They’re most active when the surface of the water reaches 80 degrees.

Experts say they are not a threat to the environment or swimmers.

“Quite often, non-native species do have a negative impact,” said Francis Skalicky of the Missouri Department of Conservation. “But every now and then, something seems to fold into the system quite seamlessly. We don’t know for sure, but from what we’ve been able to see so far, this does seem to be having a relatively low, if any, impact on our native fish populations.”

Conservation agents remind you not to dump aquariums or aquatic plants into native waters.

