Fire damages poultry house in Carroll County, Ark.

Courtesy: Oak Grove Fire & Rescue
Courtesy: Oak Grove Fire & Rescue(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEAR GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - Firefighters battled a poultry house fire in Carroll County on Tuesday.

Oak Grove Fire and Rescue firefighters responded to the fire on Country Road 425 around 9 p.m. Crews arrived to flames shooting out of the poultry house.

Firefighters requested assistance from Berryville and Greene Forest fire departments.

