Fire damages poultry house in Carroll County, Ark.

NEAR GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - Firefighters battled a poultry house fire in Carroll County on Tuesday.

Oak Grove Fire and Rescue firefighters responded to the fire on Country Road 425 around 9 p.m. Crews arrived to flames shooting out of the poultry house.

Firefighters requested assistance from Berryville and Greene Forest fire departments.

