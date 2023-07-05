Houston School District searching for owner of class ring found in Nebraska

Courtesy: Houston School District
Courtesy: Houston School District
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Houston (Mo.) School District asks for help finding a class ring’s owner.

A Nebraska couple found the ring. They returned it to the school district.

The ring is dated 1984, with “Houston High School” on the top, a tiger on one side, and a basketball player on another side. It features the initials ‘BDC’ engraved inside.

If you know the owner, contact Houston School District officials.

