Mexican authorities make another arrest in deadly kidnapping of Americans

Mexican authorities make another arrest in the deadly kidnapping of Americans in Matamoros.
Mexican authorities make another arrest in the deadly kidnapping of Americans in Matamoros.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Mexican authorities have made another arrest in the deadly kidnapping of four Americans in Matamoros, Mexico earlier this year.

At least seven people have now been arrested in the case.

LaTavia Washington McGee and Eric Williams survived the kidnapping, while Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown were killed.

The tight-knit group had traveled from South Carolina to Matamoros for Washington McGee to undergo a medical procedure.

However, they were attacked by gunmen who fired into their van, then loaded them into the back of a truck and took them away.

The victims were shuttled to multiple locations before they were found in a house around Matamoros.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong to severe storms are possible Wednesday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storm Chances Today
Fireworks
CELEBRATE AMERICA: See schedule of fireworks celebrations across the Ozarks
Nikolai Janes. Courtesy: Greene County Jail
Springfield police identify victim in weekend shooting; suspect charged
Multiple fire engines on scene at chemical factory fire
Springfield Fire Department responds to fire at 3M factory
FILE - Republican U.S. Sen.-elect and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt delivers a victory...
Injunction filed by Missouri, Louisiana attorneys general blocks Biden administration from working with social media firms about ‘protected speech’

Latest News

6-year-old boy from Camdenton, Mo., drowns at Lake of the Ozarks
GRAPHIC: The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said it is investigating the use-of-force incident.
GRAPHIC: Woman recording police pushed down
FILE - North American Boxing Federation super middleweight champion Antwun Echols is hoisted...
Boxer Antwun Echols, known as ‘Kid Dynamite,’ dies in Iowa at age 51
Courtesy: Oak Grove Fire & Rescue
Fire damages poultry house in Carroll County, Ark.
Both shootings happened at around 2 a.m. Wednesday.
1 killed, 7 injured in shootings in Boston, Brockton, officials say