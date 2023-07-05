Ozarks man recreates Springfield’s Hammons Tower out of Legos

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An Ozarks man recreated an iconic tower in Springfield out of Legos.

Harold Moody is part of the Lego User Group. He spent eight months building a detailed replica of Hammons Tower. He crafted it out of more than 30,000 bricks.

The tower is displayed at Bricks and Minifigs, a Springfield Lego store. Moody has been building Legos for over 20 years. He says it is a great way to express his creativity.

“Building with Legos, you can’t go wrong,” said Moody.” You can build all kinds of things, you can put two blocks together and walk away, and you’ve created something. And you tear it apart and redo it and redo it again.”

The owner of the Lego store says he loves having these creations on display.

