Police investigate shooting in the parking lot of the Branson Landing

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of the Branson Landing.

Officers responded to the shooting around 10 p.m. on Tuesday. Police say one victim suffered injuries not considered life-threatening. Police have not released any information about the shooter in the case.

Watch for more updates throughout the morning.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong to severe storms are possible Wednesday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storm Chances Today
Fireworks
CELEBRATE AMERICA: See schedule of fireworks celebrations across the Ozarks
Nikolai Janes. Courtesy: Greene County Jail
Springfield police identify victim in weekend shooting; suspect charged
Multiple fire engines on scene at chemical factory fire
Springfield Fire Department responds to fire at 3M factory
FILE - Republican U.S. Sen.-elect and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt delivers a victory...
Injunction filed by Missouri, Louisiana attorneys general blocks Biden administration from working with social media firms about ‘protected speech’

Latest News

Courtesy: Oak Grove Fire & Rescue
Fire damages poultry house in Carroll County, Ark.
Sample Ballots: See what’s on the ballot for Missouri’s August election
Fireworks
CELEBRATE AMERICA: See schedule of fireworks celebrations across the Ozarks
Police investigate shooting in the parking lot of the Branson Landing
ON YOUR SIDE: Springfield woman shares how she was scammed buying Taylor Swift tickets