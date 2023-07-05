Police investigate shooting in the parking lot of the Branson Landing

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of the Branson Landing.

Officers responded to the shooting around 10 p.m. on Tuesday. Police say one victim suffered injuries not considered life-threatening. Police have not released any information about the shooter in the case.

Watch for more updates throughout the morning.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.