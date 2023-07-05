Police investigate shooting in the parking lot of the Branson Landing
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of the Branson Landing.
Officers responded to the shooting around 10 p.m. on Tuesday. Police say one victim suffered injuries not considered life-threatening. Police have not released any information about the shooter in the case.
