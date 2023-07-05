Sample Ballots: See what’s on the ballot for Missouri’s August election
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri’s primary for the general election is August 8. The election features several tax questions for Missouri voters only.
MISSOURI ONLY:
Camden County: https://www.camdenmo.org/wp-content/uploads/8.8.23-ballots1-1.pdf
Cedar County: https://www.ky3.com/resizer/3DmxDOuKjK3aZUXB60iANH1iZKQ=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/PFLPPMNCVVBJNOSLWYIS7F5XNY.png
Christian County: https://www.christiancountymo.gov/offices/county-clerk/sample-ballots/
Dallas County: https://www.ky3.com/resizer/sAvnLqrw_ghj6JXkAECeEvQLTys=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/43ALRAJTDBFYRLRYUZNMGZIU4E.png
Douglas County: https://www.ky3.com/resizer/WFOSPXiBz09iHUsRFc-dLADZHkE=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/MQ2KIT7BX5DQVOIL4NU2WTPCYI.png
Greene County: https://vote.greenecountymo.gov/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/23SMOGRE_2-Sample-Ballot.pdf
Laclede County: https://lacledecountyclerk.org/whats-on-the-ballot/
Miller County: https://www.millercountymissouri.org/_files/ugd/cbf041_c50f6e7406524f2aa4010a1a627a900c.pdf
Phelps County: http://www.phelpscounty.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/SAMPLE.pdf
Polk County: https://polkcountymo.gov/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/DOC062623-06262023154535.pdf
Pulaski County: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1sky6p7ctcfh399ej8VrginuMfo_ik7YC/view
Taney County: https://media.taneycounty.org/pdf.php?4900
Webster County: https://www.ky3.com/resizer/Bfrbdlh4AjJJ4yLTSoEI2HQbYd8=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/4CK6FBYUAJGJTILXGPVMK4SRKI.png
Wright County: (Ava School District Tax Levy Only/No Sample Ballot/See Douglas County)
