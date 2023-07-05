Sample Ballots: See what’s on the ballot for Missouri’s August election

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri’s primary for the general election is August 8. The election features several tax questions for Missouri voters only.

MISSOURI ONLY:

Camden County: https://www.camdenmo.org/wp-content/uploads/8.8.23-ballots1-1.pdf

Cedar County: https://www.ky3.com/resizer/3DmxDOuKjK3aZUXB60iANH1iZKQ=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/PFLPPMNCVVBJNOSLWYIS7F5XNY.png

Christian County: https://www.christiancountymo.gov/offices/county-clerk/sample-ballots/

Dallas County: https://www.ky3.com/resizer/sAvnLqrw_ghj6JXkAECeEvQLTys=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/43ALRAJTDBFYRLRYUZNMGZIU4E.png

Douglas County: https://www.ky3.com/resizer/WFOSPXiBz09iHUsRFc-dLADZHkE=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/MQ2KIT7BX5DQVOIL4NU2WTPCYI.png

Greene County: https://vote.greenecountymo.gov/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/23SMOGRE_2-Sample-Ballot.pdf

Laclede County: https://lacledecountyclerk.org/whats-on-the-ballot/

Miller County: https://www.millercountymissouri.org/_files/ugd/cbf041_c50f6e7406524f2aa4010a1a627a900c.pdf

Phelps County: http://www.phelpscounty.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/SAMPLE.pdf

Polk County: https://polkcountymo.gov/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/DOC062623-06262023154535.pdf

Pulaski County: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1sky6p7ctcfh399ej8VrginuMfo_ik7YC/view

Taney County: https://media.taneycounty.org/pdf.php?4900

Webster County: https://www.ky3.com/resizer/Bfrbdlh4AjJJ4yLTSoEI2HQbYd8=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/4CK6FBYUAJGJTILXGPVMK4SRKI.png

Wright County: (Ava School District Tax Levy Only/No Sample Ballot/See Douglas County)

