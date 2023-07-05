Springfield Fire Department responds to fire at 3M factory

Multiple fire engines on scene at chemical factory fire
Multiple fire engines on scene at chemical factory fire(KY3)
By Michael Hoffman
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, while many celebrated with fireworks, the Springfield Fire Department responded to the 3M factory on Chestnut Expressway for a fire.

Lisa Cardone, with 3M, says it went better than it could have.

“We wanted to let everyone know that our all of our employees were evacuated and accounted for,” said Cardone. “And there were no injuries.”

Dozens of first responders worked the scene along with EMS. They staged behind the fire department and City Utilities. Cardone says an investigation into what exactly happened is imminent.

“We believe that there’s no damage to our building up this time that obviously we will be conducting a full investigation.”

Springfield Fire Assistant Chief Bryan Newberry says no firefighters were injured. They called the hazmat unit just to be safe.

“We quickly dispatched a second alarm with the hazmat attached to it due to the nature of where we were heading,” said Chief Newberry. It’s just the normal response.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Branson, Mo., man dies after vehicle rolls over him in parking lot
Strong to severe storms are possible Wednesday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storm Chances Increase Wednesday
Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later
Nikolai Janes. Courtesy: Greene County Jail
Springfield police identify victim in weekend shooting; suspect charged
Fireworks
CELEBRATE AMERICA: See schedule of fireworks celebrations across the Ozarks

Latest News

An Ozarks man recreated an iconic tower in Springfield out of Legos.
Ozarks man recreates Springfield’s Hammons Tower out of Legos
Ozarks man recreates Springfield’s Hammons Tower out of Legos
Strong to severe storms are possible Wednesday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storm Chances Increase Wednesday
FIREWORKS SAFETY: What not to do after the fireworks celebration
Remember proper fireworks handling from celebration to storage