Springfield Fire Department responds to fire at 3M factory

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, while many celebrated with fireworks, the Springfield Fire Department responded to the 3M factory on Chestnut Expressway for a fire.

Lisa Cardone, with 3M, says it went better than it could have.

“We wanted to let everyone know that our all of our employees were evacuated and accounted for,” said Cardone. “And there were no injuries.”

Dozens of first responders worked the scene along with EMS. They staged behind the fire department and City Utilities. Cardone says an investigation into what exactly happened is imminent.

“We believe that there’s no damage to our building up this time that obviously we will be conducting a full investigation.”

Springfield Fire Assistant Chief Bryan Newberry says no firefighters were injured. They called the hazmat unit just to be safe.

“We quickly dispatched a second alarm with the hazmat attached to it due to the nature of where we were heading,” said Chief Newberry. It’s just the normal response.”

