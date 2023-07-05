Teenager dies in a crash while riding a dirt bike in Hardy, Ark.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HARDY, Ark. (KY3) - A teenager died in a crash while riding a dirt bike near Hardy.

Arkansas State Police identified the victim as Landon Hunt, 18. The crash happened on July 4.

Investigators say he was riding with no headlights when he was struck by a car turning into the driveway of the Spring River Lodge. State police say the driver could not see the oncoming dirt bike.

