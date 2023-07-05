Two hurt after malfunction at fireworks show

CHEROKEE VILLAGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Police said two people suffered injuries during a Cherokee Village fireworks show.

Police Chief Monte Lane told K8 News that the injuries were a result of a malfunction at the town’s firework show on Tuesday, July 4.

He could not release the extent of their injuries but said an ambulance was called.

According to a Facebook post by Cherokee Village Fire Department Chief Kal Dienst, one person was a firefighter the other was one of the professional fireworks shooters.

There were no serious injuries reported.

