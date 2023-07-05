University of Missouri Health Care announces ‘Hair Care Initiative’

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KY3) - Hair is often a reflection of a person’s health. While taking care of hair is essential for hygiene, it is also crucial for mental well-being.

”I’ve heard many people describe their hair as a crown,” University of Missouri Health Care human resources specialist Sonya Willis said. “We look up every morning and decide based on how our hair acts if our day is going to be good or not.”

MU Health Care is meeting challenges in patient hair care with its Hair Care Initiative, which recognizes the importance of hair care in the health and healing of patients.

During orientation, all new nurses and technicians learn how to offer personalized hair care to patients from Willis, a licensed cosmetologist, for three decades.

“Now that we have so many different products and tools, we have an opportunity to do something different and go above and beyond in regards to the care that we provide each and every day,” Willis said.

The training provides guidance in language and techniques for all hair types and textures, information about available hair products, and resources if help is needed with a specific situation.

”To get the feedback that I get every other week (during orientation), especially from those traveling nurses that tell me they’ve never experienced it at any other hospital, is humbling,” Willis said.

MU Health Care has shampoos and conditioners specific to different hair textures, including thin, thick, oily, dry, straight, or curly.

”If we can do one thing that will help them even a little bit to feel more like themselves and to feel better, then we should take that time to do it,” Willis said.

