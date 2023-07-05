What’s Going Around: Healthy summer feet

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s a staple of summer, getting a pedicure and showing it off in a new pair of sandals at the pool. However, any one of those activities can lead to painful conditions if you’re not careful.

“These days we’re getting pedicures, we’re walking barefoot at the pool, we’re walking barefoot outside, we’re wearing flip flops so I’m seeing many more feet complaints over the last couple of weeks,” said Cindy Griessel, a physician assistant with Mercy.

Griessel said feet are exposed to many more risky things this time of year.

“I’m seeing some patients who have developed some fungal infections, maybe from just not a clean pedicure, location and so just being sure that, whether we’re doing an at-home pedicure or we’re going someplace, that we’re doing good nail care.”

She said improper footwear or pedicures could also lead to other painful conditions.

“What I tell my patients is not every ingrown toenail needs to be necessarily removed but soaking your feet and taking a file and pulling that corner of that nail up can certainly help” said Griessel. “The biggest thing is keeping those nails trimmed even with your toe so that you’re not getting too low in there and then causing pain and discomfort.”

Griessel said proper care needs to be taken with tennis shoes and socks as well.

“Allowing your feet to dry before you put socks or shoes on,” said Griessel. “If your shoes are wet, your shoe socks are wet from being in the lake or being in water, make sure that you’re changing those frequently. Most of those powders and topical antifungals will work to treat a fungal infection of the feet, the nails are a little bit more tricky, they don’t always respond to those common topical antifungals.”

Griessel also said people need to be careful walking around an amusement park or pool barefoot because they’re easy places to pick up a virus like a plantar wart. Those are highly contagious with kids and teens as some of the most susceptible.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.