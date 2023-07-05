ON YOUR SIDE: Better Business Bureau gives Springfield hardware business an ‘F’ rating; owner responds

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield business received an “F” rating from the Better Business Bureau.

Customers have filed complaints against Artemis Overland Hardware. They claim the store didn’t deliver or give them refunds.

The business is off Olive Street in Springfield. They sell camping and adventure equipment.

Joseph Taylor says he bought a tent from Artemis Overland Hardware for more than $5,500 in January. He reached out several times with no luck. Eventually, Taylor’s credit card company reimbursed him instead.

“When you did get on the web page or on the Facebook page, they always had, they would do Like Bronco rides or Land Cruiser rides,“ Said Taylor. “I guess they’re having fun on our $5,500.”

The BBB said he’s not the only one. Another man from Texas filed a complaint. He said he received a damaged order worth $4,000. That was in March of 2022. The BBB officials said he received no refund.

Pamela Hernandez is the regional director for the BBB. She said the business didn’t return their messages.

“We sent out a pattern of complaint letters to the business, asking them what they were going to do, and we didn’t receive any kind of answer,” said Hernandez.

Hernandez said they don’t give out ‘F; ratings lightly.

“Failed to provide the goods that were ordered, failed to provide refunds, didn’t contact consumers, and just overall provided poor customer service,” said Hernandez.

Aaron Matkowski, the owner, spoke with KY3 shortly after 4 p.m. off-camera. Matkowski is blaming everything on a computer glitch. He said the store’s computers were marking all orders “fulfilled” when they weren’t and that it’s been fixed. When we asked about why he hasn’t been responding to customers calls or messages the owner said the person who wasn’t responding is no longer with the company. Matkowski said he is working to make this right, and refunds will be issued soon if they haven’t already.

He added, “All refunds found have been issued or are being issued in the next few weeks.” And that Artemis is “working hard to make all orders right.”

Hernandez said they are also still waiting.

“Our investigator has tried to reach out to the owners,” said Hernandez. “To the best of my knowledge, they have not been successful.”

As for Taylor, he just wants them to own up to their mistakes.

“We all make mistakes. Things happen,” said Taylor. “Just come forward and just tell everybody what’s going on.”

