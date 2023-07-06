$1 million Mega Millions ticket purchased in the Ozarks

SALEM, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Lottery announced a $1 million Mega Millions ticket was purchased in Salem, Mo.

The ticket was for the July 4 drawing. The lottery player bought the ticket at Casey’s General Store at 800 East Scenic Rivers Boulevard. The winning numbers: 21, 33, 54, 61, 67, and the Mega Ball was 12.

The owner of the ticket has until December 31 to claim the prize.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.