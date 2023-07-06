3 die in crash near Green Forest, Ark.

GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas State Police say three people died in a two-vehicle crash near Green Forest.

Abigail Cox, 20, of Fishers, Texas, Michael Weiss, 46, of Cotter, Ark., and Amy Weiss, 44, of Cotter, Ark., died in the crash.

State police responded to the crash on U.S. 62 near County Road 902 on Wednesday morning. Investigators say an SUV driven by Michael Weiss crossed the center line, crashing into a truck with five people inside, including Cox.

The driver and three passengers inside the truck suffered injuries in the crash.

