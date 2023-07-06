Barry County, Mo., man dies in crash

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE ROCK, Mo. (KY3) - A Barry County man died after crashing his pickup on Wednesday evening.

Troopers identified the victim as James Riordan, 53, of Eagle Rock.

The crash happened on Missouri 86, one mile south of Eagle Rock. Investigators say Riorhit drove off the roadway, hitting an embankment and a tree. The truck then flipped.

Riordan died at the scene of the crash.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old boy from Camdenton, Mo., drowns at Lake of the Ozarks.
6-year-old boy from Camdenton, Mo., drowns at Lake of the Ozarks
Police investigate shooting in the parking lot of the Branson Landing
Daily rain chances this weekend
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cooler days with scattered rain
Steven Jordan/Greene County Jail
Prosecutor charges Republic, Mo., man with 3 counts of murder for involvement in deadly crash
FILE - Republican U.S. Sen.-elect and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt delivers a victory...
Injunction filed by Missouri, Louisiana attorneys general blocks Biden administration from working with social media firms about ‘protected speech’

Latest News

3 die in crash near Green Forest, Ark.
Taylor Swift will be in Kansas City on Friday, July 7 and Saturday, July 8 at Arrowhead...
IT’S TAYLOR TIME! A list of Era’s Tour must-knows before the big day arrives
Barry County, Mo., man dies in crash
Fans line up overnight for Taylor Swift merchandise at Arrowhead Stadium