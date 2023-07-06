Barry County, Mo., man dies in crash

EAGLE ROCK, Mo. (KY3) - A Barry County man died after crashing his pickup on Wednesday evening.

Troopers identified the victim as James Riordan, 53, of Eagle Rock.

The crash happened on Missouri 86, one mile south of Eagle Rock. Investigators say Riorhit drove off the roadway, hitting an embankment and a tree. The truck then flipped.

Riordan died at the scene of the crash.

