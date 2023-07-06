Central Hickory County Fire Rescue clears up confusion over dues

By Marina Silva
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HERMITAGE, Mo. (KY3) - The Central Hickory County Fire Chief is clearing up the confusion between them and Hickory County Fire Rescue.

HCFR is about to send out letters asking for donations. Some living there think they are paying fire dues by paying those donations. Central Hickory County’s fire chief says that’s not true.

“Roughly, we estimate it’s around $20,000 that we miss out on just because people don’t really understand the difference between Central Fire and Hickory County Fire Rescue,” said Chief Jordan Graham.

HCFR says their request is for donations, not dues.

“That is our main income, okay. We send out a donation request letter every year, actually, right about this time,” said Chief Carolyn Ream.

HCFR asks for a $50 donation. On the other side, dues will be collected by Central Hickory later this year. Those are $75.

”It has been confusing in the It has been confusing in the past. We because we had the fire in our name originally because we were all cross-trained, including myself. I was cross-trained in fire as well,” said said Chief Ream.

If you don’t pay, Central Hickory will respond to a fire. You will be billed later

.If you live in Hickory County and want to know if you owe those dues, you can either call the chief or a map is posted at the courthouse.

