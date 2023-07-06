Christian County nonprofit reports a huge increase in senior citizens coming in for meals

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Senior centers in Ozark and Nixa report a huge increase in the number of seniors coming in for meals in recent months, according to Bill Achor with the Christian County Senior Citizens Service Fund.

Achor works directly with senior citizens at the senior center in Ozark. He also regularly speaks with the center’s board members about what they’re seeing happen at both centers.

“We’re not talking about a 10 percent increase. We’re talking about a 40 to 60 percent increase on a month-to-month basis but at least 60 percent from last year to this year,” Achor said.

Meal growth for the Nixa Senior Center is up 44 percent from 2022. Achor said that since both senior centers rely on nonprofit and federal funding, money might never run dry, but they could run out of room because of the number of people coming in.

Even because of this increase, Achor said he’d never turn anyone needing assistance away.

“We’re not going to do that, okay? If I have to take my credit card and go to the grocery store to bring the food in here myself, I don’t care.”

The Ozark Senior Center’s Board President, Marcia Temple, agrees.

“That just can’t happen. We can’t let it happen,” Temple said. “We have to find ways to keep the funds flowing so we can stay open and help these people...most of them would have a hard time surviving without us.”

Bill Achor said that even though the future is unclear regarding the centers, he will always do whatever he can to help the seniors and ensure there’s food on the table.

“It’s great just to watch the smile on their face that you brought them a cup of coffee,” Achor said. “Or you did something of service for them. There’s no way to put a dollar sign on it and no way to hardly describe it.”

Achor said to send donations to 727 North 9th Street in Ozark if you would like to donate to the Ozarks Senior Center. If you want to learn more about the Christian County Senior Citizens Service Fund, follow its Facebook.

