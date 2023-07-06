Crash injures 2 near Aurora, Mo.

A two-vehicle crash closed part of U.S. 60 near Aurora Thursday morning.
A two-vehicle crash closed part of U.S. 60 near Aurora Thursday morning.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEAR AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - A two-vehicle crash closed part of U.S. 60 near Aurora Thursday morning.

Troopers responded to the crash at U.S. 60 and Lawrence County Road 1160 intersection around 10 a.m. Emergency crews transported both drivers, ages 82 years old and 38 years old, to an Aurora hospital.

The crash backed up traffic for nearly two hours.

