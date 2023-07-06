Crash injures 2 near Aurora, Mo.

NEAR AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - A two-vehicle crash closed part of U.S. 60 near Aurora Thursday morning.

Troopers responded to the crash at U.S. 60 and Lawrence County Road 1160 intersection around 10 a.m. Emergency crews transported both drivers, ages 82 years old and 38 years old, to an Aurora hospital.

The crash backed up traffic for nearly two hours.

