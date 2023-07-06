Fact Finders: Are planes and helicopters flying lower in the Springfield area?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We’ve all spent more time watching the skies this week. But this question from a viewer isn’t about fireworks. Christine says I’ve lived in Springfield for 46 years. Are helicopters and airplanes flying at a lower altitude lately?

The Springfield Branson Airport recently published a blog post about their phones lighting up. They say, What people usually see is a military aircraft. And they’re nearly always surprised to learn that the military is here. The airport says you may be noticing pilots practicing touch-and-goes. That’s aviation jargon for practice landings and take-offs.

Now, we also reached out to OTC’s new aviation program. Premier Flight is the flight school OTC contracts with to provide the flight training portion of OTC’s aviation program. Julien Bernard told us, All of our aircraft are operated in accordance with FAA regulations part 91.119. This means we are never below 1000 ft over populated areas or 500 ft in areas not considered “congested” unless required for take-off or landing. We do conduct maneuvers in 5 different practice areas around Springfield, but those are usually over pasture or unpopulated areas. We also always maintain at least 1500 ft above the ground to ensure we are complying with the regulation I cited above.

The Helicopter Association International known as Rotor.org told us, In 46 years (as your viewer states), much has changed in the nation’s airspace. For example, the use of helicopters for public safety purposes (fire, search and rescue, law enforcement, etc) has increased substantially. “This is a good thing,” added Bailey Wood with Rotor.org.

Wood also told us in an email, “HAI’s Fly Neighborly has been a successful program to address these types of issues. Fly Neighborly is a voluntary noise reduction program that seeks to create better relationships between communities and helicopter operators by establishing noise mitigation techniques and increasing effective communication,” Wood replied. “The short answer is that I cannot find anything that would specially address your viewer’s concern.”

Meantime, we also reached out to The Allied Pilots Association. At this point in this time, after a long holiday weekend, we haven’t heard back from them. If we do hear back, we’ll include the APA’s response.

From what we’ve learned, we have no reason to suspect pilots are routinely flying at lower altitudes. The answer to Christine’s question is NO. If we hear anything different, we’ll update this story.

