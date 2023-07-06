Firefighters suspect fireworks set fires to multiple homes and RVs in Branson, Mo.

Fire damage
Fire damage(KY3)
By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A Fourth of July celebration for multiple families north of Branson ended in flames.

A devastating fire damaged two houses, a shed, an outbuilding, and two RVs Tuesday night on Cannon Ball Loop near U.S. 65.

“That was everything that I owned,” said Daren Johnson, who lost his RV in the fire. “It just all happened so quickly.”

The Western Taney County Fire Protection District says 32 firefighters from five stations came out to fight the flames and that no one was injured

”We don’t know for certain what caused the fire, but they were shooting fireworks 30 minutes prior to the fire,” said Fire Chief Chris Berndt.

Chief Berndt says the district responded to nine brush and two building fires due to fireworks. He wants to put out this warning.

”If you do want to shoot fireworks because you have some leftover, we just recommend that you know where that stuff lands,” said Berhnt. “If you just walk away, it could start a significant fire.”

The chief says one of the homes was insured. The other was not. Neighbors say the Red Cross is assisting.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cooler than average temperatures are forecast Thursday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cooler Weather Settling In
6-year-old boy from Camdenton, Mo., drowns at Lake of the Ozarks.
6-year-old boy from Camdenton, Mo., drowns at Lake of the Ozarks
Police investigate shooting in the parking lot of the Branson Landing
FILE - Republican U.S. Sen.-elect and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt delivers a victory...
Injunction filed by Missouri, Louisiana attorneys general blocks Biden administration from working with social media firms about ‘protected speech’
Multiple fire engines on scene at chemical factory fire
Springfield Fire Department responds to fire at 3M factory

Latest News

Steven Jordan/Greene County Jail
Prosecutor charges Republic, Mo., man with 3 counts of murder for involvement in deadly crash
Prosecutor charges Republic, Mo., man with 3 counts of murder for involvement in deadly crash
Fact Finders: Are pilots flying lower these days?
Airplane flying over Springfield
Fact Finders: Are planes and helicopters flying lower in the Springfield area?