Funeral held for Arkansas Razorback Ryan Mallett

Friends and family gathered in Fayetteville on Thursday to celebrate the life of Razorback great Ryan Mallett.(Source: Central United Methodist Church)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The funeral for Arkansas Razorback Ryan Mallett was held Thursday.

The funeral occurred on July 6 at 2 p.m. at the Central United Methodist Church in Fayetteville.

Ryan Mallett was born on June 5, 1988, in Batesville and died on June 27, 2023, in Destin, Florida due to drowning.

According to the obituary, Mallett was known as a big-hearted and fun-loving guy who enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to the beach, and most notably, playing sports.

Ryan was preceded in death by his father Jim Mallett, grandparents Morse and Lula Mallett, grandfather Malcolm Burnette, uncles David Burnette and Danny Mallett.

Among his surviving family are his mother, Debbie Mallett, sister Lauren Hays, brother-in-law Justin Hays, nieces Hadley and Harper Hays, nephew Davis Hays, grandmother Gail Burnette, and girlfriend, Madison Carter, as well as numerous other relatives and friends.

In place of flowers, the family requests any memorial contributions to go to the Mallettown Cemetary in Springfield, Arkansas, the Ryan Mallett Memorial Scholarship Mountain Home High School, or any children’s charity.

