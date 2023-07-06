Missouri governor explains why he vetoed bill that included Blair’s Law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri’s governor has vetoed S.B. 189, which included Blair’s Law to increase the penalty for celebratory gunfire, but he explained his reasons for doing so in a letter.

Blar’s Law was named after 11-year-old Blair Shanahan Lane, a Kansas City girl who was killed by celebratory gunfire on July 4, 2011.

According to a press release, Gov. Mike Parson vetoed the bill due to the following provisions that were included:

“Section 610.140 - could allow criminals convicted of sexual offenses, including sexual exploitation of a minor or the promotion of child pornography, to have their records expunged and be removed from the sex offender registry. The provisions also include changes to how expungement requests are evaluated but fails to detail specific standards of proof for the court to consider.” “Section 650.058 - expands the qualifications for restitution from those who are exonerated based on DNA evidence to those who were later determined to be innocent through a habeas corpus proceeding and those whose convictions are set aside per a prosecutor’s motion to vacate the judgment. The change also increases the restitution amount by more than 75 percent for eligible individuals. -- This provision requires the State to pay the expanded and increased restitution requirements; however, Governor Parson does not believe every taxpayer across the State should be responsible for prosecutorial errors made at the local level.”

“SB 189 contains many public safety measures that we support and would like to sign into law, including Blair’s Law, Max’s Law, increased penalties for violent repeat offenders and gun crimes, and strengthening the public defender system,” Gov. Parson said.

“However, in this case, these unintended consequences unfortunately outweigh the good,” he continued. “Missourians know I am a law and order Governor and that improving public safety is a cornerstone of our administration, but I cannot sign this bill with these provisions as they are currently written.”

The full veto letter from the governor can be read here.

In June, KCTV5 News spoke with legislators who were celebrating the passage of Blair’s Law through the Missouri legislature. They were hopeful the governor would sign it.

State Representative Mark Sharp was the fourth or fifth legislator to sponsor the bill. He had told KCTV5 that, after a decade, he thought they were at a good place to get Blair’s Law passed once and for all.

“It’s obvious that this state that has been listed as one of those states that has a gun issue,” Rep. Sharp said. “It’s tough to pass legislation sometimes in the Republican-led legislature. But, we can all come together on Blair’s Law and realize that this legislation that will increase public safety.”

Also read:

Person shot in leg in KCMO due to possible celebratory gunfire

12 years later, mother remembers daughter killed in gunfire; Missouri General Assembly passes Blair’s Law

Missouri lawmakers celebrate passage of Blair’s Law

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.