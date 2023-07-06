Missouri governor explains why he vetoed bill that included Blair’s Law

“I cannot sign this bill with these provisions as they are currently written,” the governor said, in part.
File - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address Wednesday, Jan. 18,...
File - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Jefferson City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri’s governor has vetoed S.B. 189, which included Blair’s Law to increase the penalty for celebratory gunfire, but he explained his reasons for doing so in a letter.

Blar’s Law was named after 11-year-old Blair Shanahan Lane, a Kansas City girl who was killed by celebratory gunfire on July 4, 2011.

According to a press release, Gov. Mike Parson vetoed the bill due to the following provisions that were included:

“SB 189 contains many public safety measures that we support and would like to sign into law, including Blair’s Law, Max’s Law, increased penalties for violent repeat offenders and gun crimes, and strengthening the public defender system,” Gov. Parson said.

“However, in this case, these unintended consequences unfortunately outweigh the good,” he continued. “Missourians know I am a law and order Governor and that improving public safety is a cornerstone of our administration, but I cannot sign this bill with these provisions as they are currently written.”

The full veto letter from the governor can be read here.

In June, KCTV5 News spoke with legislators who were celebrating the passage of Blair’s Law through the Missouri legislature. They were hopeful the governor would sign it.

State Representative Mark Sharp was the fourth or fifth legislator to sponsor the bill. He had told KCTV5 that, after a decade, he thought they were at a good place to get Blair’s Law passed once and for all.

“It’s obvious that this state that has been listed as one of those states that has a gun issue,” Rep. Sharp said. “It’s tough to pass legislation sometimes in the Republican-led legislature. But, we can all come together on Blair’s Law and realize that this legislation that will increase public safety.”

