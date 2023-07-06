Missouri OF Ross Lovich transfers to Diamond Hogs
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Diamond Hogs are also busy with summer recruiting.
Missouri outfielder Ross Lovich will grad transfer to Arkansas. He hit .306 with 4 home runs and 20 RBI this past season.
Lovich hit for the cycle on May 12th against Georgia. The Kansas native is known for defense, he’s committed just 3 errors in 100 games with the Tigers.
