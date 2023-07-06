Missouri OF Ross Lovich transfers to Diamond Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Diamond Hogs are also busy with summer recruiting.

Missouri outfielder Ross Lovich will grad transfer to Arkansas. He hit .306 with 4 home runs and 20 RBI this past season.

Thank you Mizzou for a wonderful three years. With that being said for my last year, I will be transferring to Arkansas! WOO PIG🐗 pic.twitter.com/qkAXDpXh7B — Ross Lovich (@Rlovich25) July 3, 2023

Lovich hit for the cycle on May 12th against Georgia. The Kansas native is known for defense, he’s committed just 3 errors in 100 games with the Tigers.

