Ozark, Mo., food pantry sets record it never wanted to set in June

OZARK, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Least Of These, Inc., the only full-service food pantry serving Christian County, one of the fastest-growing counties in the state of Missouri, served its highest number of families on record in June.

The total does not include a special offsite distribution in December last year, but it does cause extra concern for the food pantry because the largest number of families seeking food assistance is typical during the holiday months.

“We are experiencing a 37 percent increase in the number of individuals we are serving over last year,” said Executive Director Kristy Carter. “We have a 1 ½ month’s supply of food on hand and have had to dip into our reserved funding to purchase food. This surge of food insecurity is coming on the heels of a 50 percent increase we served from 2021 to 2022. Overall, we are serving 74 percent more people now than we did in 2019, pre-COVID. We are bracing for another record-setting holiday season and need community support now more than ever before.”

With Christian County experiencing a 50 percent spike in the number of residents living in poverty over the last 5 years, the increase of those struggling to make ends meet has far outpaced the population growth. Continued rapid growth in Christian County and the current national economic situation have led to a steady increase in people seeking assistance from the food pantry.

“We have served almost 22,000 individuals through the first half of this year, including nearly 8,000 children and 4,500 seniors,” said Michele Pierce, director of client services. “We need community support to continue feeding people and changing lives. Many of the families we serve are dual-income, hard-working families. With rising grocery and gas costs combined with skyrocketing rent, they just simply cannot make ends meet any longer. They must choose to pay for food or pay their rent or utilities. Often senior clients face paying for their medications or buying food to eat. We are seeing a record number of families who are experiencing food insecurity and seeking help for the first time in their lives.”

Least Of These currently provides food and hygiene assistance, education, and food-related resources to those experiencing food insecurity. The 5 to 7 days’ worth of food provided includes fresh fruits, vegetables, meats, dairy products, whole grains and proteins, canned goods, and staple items, as well as important hygiene products. These food choices often mean the difference between nourishment or skipping meals.

During distributions, Least Of These collaborates with community partners to extend indirect services to families. Together with these partners, the food pantry assists clients in navigating the resources they need to move from dependency to self-sustainability. Through other established partnerships, Least Of These is able to provide $10 of food for every dollar donated.

“We know that it is only because of the generous support from the communities we serve that we are able to help those in need in Christian County feed their families while maintaining their dignity,” Carter said. “Thanks to our donors, advocates, and volunteers, we will continue to work to eliminate food insecurity in Christian County and have a positive impact in the area we serve.”

To support Least Of These, Inc., donations may be made online at leastofthesefoodpantry.org or by check to 1720 James River Road, Ozark, MO 65721. Food donations may be delivered Tuesday or Thursday between 9:00 a.m. and noon at the same address.

