Police K-9 dies after suffering medical emergency during training

Las Vegas police say K-9 Kimura has died after suffering a medical emergency.
Las Vegas police say K-9 Kimura has died after suffering a medical emergency.(LVMPD)
By Elaine Emerson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Authorities in Las Vegas say one of their police dogs has died this week while training.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a K-9 named Kimura died after suffering a medical emergency.

Officials said Kimura suffered the emergency while training at the LVMPD K-9 Operations Center.

The 6-year-old Dutch Shepherd was taken to an emergency veterinary clinic for treatment but died shortly after.

KVVU reports that Kimura became well-known in the community after he survived a brutal stabbing attack in April 2020.

Kimura joined the police force in Las Vegas in June 2019 and was awarded a Purple Heart for his bravery after surviving the 2020 attack.

Kimura also competed in the Las Vegas Police K-9 Trials in March, taking home the “Tough Dog” award.

The department said Kimura’s loss will be deeply felt by his handler and his family.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cooler than average temperatures are forecast Thursday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cooler Weather Settling In
6-year-old boy from Camdenton, Mo., drowns at Lake of the Ozarks.
6-year-old boy from Camdenton, Mo., drowns at Lake of the Ozarks
Police investigate shooting in the parking lot of the Branson Landing
FILE - Republican U.S. Sen.-elect and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt delivers a victory...
Injunction filed by Missouri, Louisiana attorneys general blocks Biden administration from working with social media firms about ‘protected speech’
Multiple fire engines on scene at chemical factory fire
Springfield Fire Department responds to fire at 3M factory

Latest News

The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19.
Winning numbers drawn for $546 million Powerball jackpot
Fire damage
Firefighters suspect fireworks set fires to multiple homes and RVs in Branson, Mo.
Steven Jordan/Greene County Jail
Prosecutor charges Republic, Mo., man with 3 counts of murder for involvement in deadly crash
Prosecutor charges Republic, Mo., man with 3 counts of murder for involvement in deadly crash
Fact Finders: Are pilots flying lower these days?