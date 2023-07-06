Prosecutor charges Republic, Mo., man with 3 counts of murder for involvement in deadly crash

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - A Republic man faces multiple counts of murder for a January crash killing three from Texas.

Steven Jordan faces three counts of second-degree murder, three counts of DWI that resulted in death, and six other DWI-related charges.

Police say on January 20, Steven Jordan had been driving the wrong way on James River Freeway when he crashed into an SUV head-on. The SUV had eight passengers from Texas. Three inside the SUV died. The rest suffered serious injuries.

Police at the time of the crash believed Jordan was intoxicated.

The family from Texas was traveling to St. Robert to attend a funeral.

