Robert De Niro’s grandson died of fentanyl overdose, says his mother

FILE - Robert De Niro, left, and his daughter Drena De Niro appear at the 20th annual Hollywood...
FILE - Robert De Niro, left, and his daughter Drena De Niro appear at the 20th annual Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Nov. 6, 2016. Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, a grandson of Robert De Niro and Diahnne Abbott, has died at 19. His mother, Drena De Niro, announced the news Monday in an Instagram post. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Robert De Niro’s daughter said in a social media post her son’s death earlier this week was caused by pills laced with fentanyl.

Drena De Niro posted to Instagram on Monday saying her son Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, a grandson of Robert De Niro, had died. In response to a comment asking how Rodriguez died, Drena De Niro said, “Someone sold him fentanyl laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him.”

New York City Police told the Associated Press Rodriguez, 19, was found unconscious and unresponsive at an address on Wall Street. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Rodriguez also had a few acting credits, with roles in 2005′s “The Collection,” and 2018′s “Cabaret Maxime” and “A Star Is Born,” all of which featured his mother.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old boy from Camdenton, Mo., drowns at Lake of the Ozarks.
6-year-old boy from Camdenton, Mo., drowns at Lake of the Ozarks
Police investigate shooting in the parking lot of the Branson Landing
Steven Jordan/Greene County Jail
Prosecutor charges Republic, Mo., man with 3 counts of murder for involvement in deadly crash
Low rain chance today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Best Chance for Storms Will Be Saturday
On Your Side: Better Business Bureau gives Springfield hardware business an 'F' rating
ON YOUR SIDE: Better Business Bureau gives Springfield hardware business an ‘F’ rating; owner responds

Latest News

FILE - Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif.,...
Britney Spears says Victor Wembanyama’s security struck her in Las Vegas; Spurs rookie says he was grabbed
Over the weekend, staff at the Oklahoma Humane Society said they found a dog left at their...
Dog found hanging in carrier on animal organization’s front door
Central Hickory Fire Rescue/Hickory County, Mo.
Central Hickory County Fire Rescue clears up confusion over dues
2 Lebanon, Mo., parents take school truancy cases to Missouri's Supreme Court
FILE - Willard Miller is led into a courtroom, March 29, 2023, in Fairfield, Iowa, for a...
Iowa teen gets life with possibility of parole after 35 years for Spanish teacher’s beating death