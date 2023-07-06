Springfield grand jury indicts New Mexico man for threatening federal judge

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A grand jury in Springfield indicted an Albuquerque, New Mexico, man for threatening to murder a federal judge.

Ryan M. Summers, 44, was charged in an indictment returned under seal by a federal grand jury in Springfield on Tuesday, June 27. That indictment was unsealed and made public today following his arrest and initial court appearance in New Mexico.

The federal indictment alleges that on March 13, 2023, Summers threatened to murder and assault a United States judge with the intent to impede, intimidate, and interfere with the performance of the judge’s official duties and to retaliate against the judge on account of the performance of his official duties.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Casey Clark. It was investigated by the U.S. Marshal’s Service.

