Taste of the Ozarks: Greek Goddess Pasta Salad

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a pasta salad for your next summer gathering.

Greek Goddess Pasta Salad

Ingredients:

  • 1 package Cavatappi pasta cooked to al dente, then cooled
  • 1 bundle asparagus
  • 2/3 cup green goddess dressing
  • 1 can garbanzo beans drained and rinsed
  • 1/3 cup pine nuts
  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 1/3 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

Whisk together the dressing and olive in a large bowl. Cut asparagus into one-inch pieces, place in a medium-sized bowl with two tablespoons of water, and microwave for one minute thirty seconds. Remove and cool. Add pasta, pine nuts, garbanzo beans, and cooled asparagus to the dressing bowl. Toss to combine. Sprinkle with shredded Parmesan and stir again. Refrigerate for thirty minutes.

The recipe serves eight to ten.

