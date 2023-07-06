Weekend events ahead of Taylor Swift’s concerts in KC

Taylor Swift performs at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday night.
Taylor Swift performs at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday night.(Mary LeBus)
By Anna Johnson
Published: Jul. 6, 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As fans head to Kansas City for the Eras tour, many are taking part in events themed for the ‘Lavender Haze’ singer. Here are some of the events taking place across the KC metro.

Recordbar - July 6th - Doors are at 8 pm and the show starts at 9 pm in this pre-party for Swifties. Tickets are $27.76. Limited to 18 or older.

Union Station - July 6th to 8th - Laser light show. Tickets are $5 for Union Station Members and $10 for nonmembers. Times vary: 6th and 7th at 4 pm, 6 pm, 7 pm, 8 pm, and 9 pm; 8th at 6, 7, and 8 pm. Laser Taylor Swift - Planetarium (unionstation.org)

Boulevard Brewing Co. - July 6th - “Guided tasting” at 6 pm. Tickets are $26 each and include a flight, a signature koozie and a pair of sunglasses. 

Smithville, Missouri pop-up Eras tour event - July 6th - The Raising Rust Event Center from 4 pm to 8 pm. Temporary tattoos and stickers, snacks, and photo booth. Tickets are $20 each.

The Cherry Bomb Tattoo Company, Lees Summit - July 6th to 8th - Taylor Swift flash tattoo event. $80 to $100 per predesigned tattoo.

VIP “Tay-gating” party in Lot M - July 7th and 8th - Guests can tailgate for free with tickets and parking passes, or buy tickets Takes place three hours before the concert, includes food, drinks, and games. 

Here are more event options and Swiftie specials from VisitKC.

