On Your Side Investigation Update: Consumer group issues warning about Ozarks siding business

Customers tell On Your Side they paid Premiere Exterior Solutions, and no work was done. Or customers call the work shoddy.(OYS)
By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - KY3 reported it first. Nearly one year ago, On Your Side warned you about an Ozarks siding company.

Now a consumer group is issuing an alert. The Better Business Bureau says to think twice before hiring Richard “Ricky” Gillette. Customers tell us they paid Premiere Exterior Solutions, and no work was done. Or customers call the work shoddy.

In the fall of 2022, customers told On Your Side they paid him thousands, waited months, and jobs were never done. On Thursday, the Better Business Bureau issued this warning. The company now has an “F” rating.

“He indicated that he was going to make good and provide refunds to everyone as well as pay them interest. He said he was going to make contact with all consumers by May 31. But at this point, no one reports receiving their money back,” said Pamela Hernandez with the Better Business Bureau.

This isn’t the first time Gillette made headlines. About ten years ago, customers say he did the same thing. Back then, he operated a company called Midwest Modern Exteriors. He didn’t return our call then because he was in prison for bank fraud. The indictment reads he overstated his income and altered documents to get personal loans. Proceeds were used to purchase a $142,000 Lamborghini.

After he was released, he got involved with Premiere Exterior Solutions. On Your Side has heard from about a dozen upset customers. On Thursday, KY3′s On Your Side’s Ashley Reynolds asked Gillette for comment. He did not respond.

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office tells On Your Side 16 customers have filed complaints. Many of these customers paid everything upfront. For this type of job, it’s recommended to pay in thirds. First, pay a deposit. Then make a payment when the job is half done. Pay the rest when it’s complete.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

