On Your Side: Yahoo! Data breach settlement checks are in mailboxes

By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We’ve told you it pays to watch On Your Side for years. An actual check is in the mail.

Back in 2019, we told you about this class action lawsuit. It’s the Yahoo! Customer Data Security Breach. Check your mailbox. Viewers tell us they got a letter and their money. There’s a check for $61.08. Consumer experts say always do your homework with an unexpected check.

“When you’re not sure, just take it to your bank. We are so used to mobile deposits with our phones. If you get a check you’re not expecting, take it to the bank. Have them look at it. They can check the routing number to the bank it’s supposed to be drawn on,” said Pamela Hernandez with the Better Business Bureau.

You have until late September to cash the check.

Yahoo! agreed to pay $117 million to settle claims it failed to protect and respond to data breaches a decade ago.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old boy from Camdenton, Mo., drowns at Lake of the Ozarks.
6-year-old boy from Camdenton, Mo., drowns at Lake of the Ozarks
Police investigate shooting in the parking lot of the Branson Landing
Steven Jordan/Greene County Jail
Prosecutor charges Republic, Mo., man with 3 counts of murder for involvement in deadly crash
Low rain chance today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Best Chance for Storms Will Be Saturday
On Your Side: Better Business Bureau gives Springfield hardware business an 'F' rating
ON YOUR SIDE: Better Business Bureau gives Springfield hardware business an ‘F’ rating; owner responds

Latest News

Central Hickory Fire Rescue/Hickory County, Mo.
Central Hickory County Fire Rescue clears up confusion over dues
2 Lebanon, Mo., parents take school truancy cases to Missouri's Supreme Court
Hickory County Fire & Rescue clearing up confusion over dues
Customers tell On Your Side they paid Premiere Exterior Solutions, and no work was done. Or...
On Your Side Investigation Update: Consumer group issues warning about Ozarks siding business
$1 million Mega Millions ticket purchased in the Ozarks