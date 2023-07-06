On Your Side: Yahoo! Data breach settlement checks are in mailboxes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We’ve told you it pays to watch On Your Side for years. An actual check is in the mail.

Back in 2019, we told you about this class action lawsuit. It’s the Yahoo! Customer Data Security Breach. Check your mailbox. Viewers tell us they got a letter and their money. There’s a check for $61.08. Consumer experts say always do your homework with an unexpected check.

“When you’re not sure, just take it to your bank. We are so used to mobile deposits with our phones. If you get a check you’re not expecting, take it to the bank. Have them look at it. They can check the routing number to the bank it’s supposed to be drawn on,” said Pamela Hernandez with the Better Business Bureau.

You have until late September to cash the check.

Yahoo! agreed to pay $117 million to settle claims it failed to protect and respond to data breaches a decade ago.

