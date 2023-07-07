Around 80 hurt in crash between New York City bus and double-decker tour bus

The New York Fire Department reports around 80 people were hurt when a New York City transit...
The New York Fire Department reports around 80 people were hurt when a New York City transit bus and a double-decker tour bus collided Thursday evening.(FDNY/Twitter)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (Gray News) - The New York Fire Department reports around 80 people were hurt when a New York City transit bus and a double-decker tour bus collided Thursday evening.

FDNY says a Topview NYC double-decker tour bus crashed into an MTA bus on 1st Avenue and E. 23rd Street in Manhattan around 7 p.m.

Sources told WABC the MTA bus had the right of way when it passed through the intersection on 23rd Street. The tour bus reportedly ran the red light, hitting the MTA bus.

Eighteen people were taken to local hospitals and an additional 63 people were being evaluated at the scene. Firefighters said none of them had life-threatening injuries. Most were said to have suffered cuts, bruises and scrapes, with a few possible broken bones and head injuries.

Some passengers on the double-decker tour bus had to be removed through a window.

An FDNY spokesperson said the number of injured is expected to fluctuate.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old boy from Camdenton, Mo., drowns at Lake of the Ozarks.
6-year-old boy from Camdenton, Mo., drowns at Lake of the Ozarks
Steven Jordan/Greene County Jail
Prosecutor charges Republic, Mo., man with 3 counts of murder for involvement in deadly crash
Police investigate shooting in the parking lot of the Branson Landing
There is a decent chance for storms Saturday morning
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Best Chance for Storms Will Be Saturday
On Your Side: Better Business Bureau gives Springfield hardware business an 'F' rating
ON YOUR SIDE: Better Business Bureau gives Springfield hardware business an ‘F’ rating; owner responds

Latest News

We are about 24 hours away from Taylor Swift’s Friday show at Arrowhead Stadium, but many fans...
T-Swift fans turn out en masse at Arrowhead for tour gear
FDA grants full approval for new Alzheimer's drug
Missouri’s attorney general addresses several issues at Springfield’s Chamber of Commerce
The federal government is cracking down on companies that sell edibles resembling popular snack...
Federal government to crack down on edibles that ‘copycat’ popular snacks