CATCH-A-CROOK: Men fake car trouble and break into Greene County home

Surveillance video shows two men running down the street south of Plainview and Golden.
By Maria Neider
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Men fake car trouble and break into southwestern Greene County home.

Detectives are investigating a burglary in southwestern Greene County. They’re looking for two men who broke into a home in the 3100 block of West Grayrock Drive on June 27. The burglary happened just before 11:30 a.m. Deputy Paige Rippee says the men had propped up their car’s hood to make it look like they had broken down or had car trouble.]

June 27 3100 W. Grayrock Drive, south of Plainview and Golden
June 27 3100 W. Grayrock Drive, south of Plainview and Golden

A neighbor called 911 after hearing glass breaking. She reported seeing two men walking away from the residence heading south on Fair Oak Road. The two men can be seen running down the street on surveillance video toward the parked gray 4-door vehicle. It appears they’re both carrying bags.

Greene County Tip Line 417-829-6230
Greene County Tip Line 417-829-6230

Investigators say the burglars broke the glass on a patio door to get into the home, but left shortly after the neighbor called 911. The homeowner didn’t think the intruders stole anything. The cost to replace the sliding glass door is estimated to be about $800. Detectives believe the two men are likely connected to thefts from vehicles in the area.

If you recognize the men or have any information on this burglary, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

