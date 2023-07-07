City of Aurora starts mandatory citywide trash pickup, burning trash now illegal

AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - Back in February the City of Aurora announced it would begin a mandatory city-wide trash pickup service beginning July 1.

Aurora residents have previously had the choice to pay whatever vendor they wished for their trash pick-up. They also had the option of burning their trash, and many residents had trash barrels in their yards, now that’s illegal.

Residents will have to pay the city each month for Doty Trash Service to pick up their trash. The new cost will be $14.47 per month and will be added to the monthly sewer bill. Carrie Howlett, assistant city manager of Aurora, said this new pickup service is saving people money.

“The vast majority of people are excited about it. They’re happy about their prices going down in comparison to what some of them were paying previously. I think sometimes it’s just a matter of communication and making sure we get all the information out there the best we can,” Howlett said.

The city said four to five different vendors were coming through the city each week to pick up trash. That’s multiple trash trucks with loud engines and beeps.

“We feel like minimizing the number of trucks in and out helps cut down on noise at different times of the day. It helps provide longevity to our streets, and it just ensures that we’re maintaining that the best we can,” Howlett said.

In addition, residents now face up to a $500 fine or even get a municipal court notice if they are caught burning their trash.

“Sometimes we received calls where that was a nuisance to a neighbor or the odor and the smoke, that kind of thing. So we’ll no longer have that,” Howlett said.

The city began work on implementing a citywide trash service two years ago. It allowed contractors to submit bids to handle the trash collecting service. The city said it compared all of the bids it received and chose Doty Trash Services for the job. Doty met the bid requirements and was the cheapest option for trash pickup.

The City of Aurora has made a map showing which streets will have their trash pickups on Wednesday and Thursday. You can see that map, here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.