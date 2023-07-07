City of Branson could possibly restrict drag shows in certain areas of town

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Branson may restrict drag shows. The move would keep the shows off the main drag through town.

This proposal would only allow drag shows in the downtown district. Organizers would have to get a permit from the city. It comes after the planning commission approved a resolution recommending municipal code amendments to Chapter 94 of the Branson municipal code concerning drag shows Thursday night.

The planning commission highlighted many special use standards, such as no minors to attend, no drag show within 600 feet of any religious institution, school, or park, and no drag show activities outside of the venue.

“The minors, in my opinion, have no business being at this,” said Jim Stephens, a public commenter. “We don’t need to screw up the kids already more than they are.”

“I have attended a drag show before in Branson, and it was one of the best times,” said someone who wishes to remain anonymous. “I do not understand why we need to put restrictions on this.”

The commission approved the resolution. It now goes to the full Branson Board of Aldermen for discussion.

