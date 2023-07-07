City of Nixa, Mo., pool remaining closed through summer because of leak

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Nixa announced on Friday the Nixa Aquatics Center will not open for the 2023 season.

Staff detected a leak in the pool in May. Repairs made by a contractor did not fix the issue. City leaders say staff needs more time to diagnose and repair the problem. In a statement, the city hopes to reopen the pool next summer.

Nixa Parks and Recreation staff will immediately refund all remaining swim lessons/classes, season passes, and reservations. If you have questions regarding your refund, contact the Nixa Parks and Recreation office at (417) 725-5486.

