City of Nixa, Mo., pool remaining closed through summer because of leak

Nixa Aquatic Center/Nixa, Mo.
Nixa Aquatic Center/Nixa, Mo.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Nixa announced on Friday the Nixa Aquatics Center will not open for the 2023 season.

Staff detected a leak in the pool in May. Repairs made by a contractor did not fix the issue. City leaders say staff needs more time to diagnose and repair the problem. In a statement, the city hopes to reopen the pool next summer.

Nixa Parks and Recreation staff will immediately refund all remaining swim lessons/classes, season passes, and reservations. If you have questions regarding your refund, contact the Nixa Parks and Recreation office at (417) 725-5486.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

