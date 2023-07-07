Eaglet raised by ‘foster dad’ at World Bird Sanctuary successfully released

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The eaglet raised by Murphy, a bald eagle who gained social media stardom after trying to hatch a rock, was successfully released along the Mississippi River Friday afternoon.

When the caretakers at the World Bird Sanctuary recognized Murphy’s nurturing demeanor over a rock, they decided to take a calculated bet and see if he would take care of an orphaned eaglet that was at the sanctuary.

That bet paid off as hundreds of people gathered to watch Eaglet 23-126 fly off across the river in a successful release.

“Today is a wonderful day for Murphy, for the Eaglet and for everyone associated with the World Bird Sanctuary,” said Roger Holloway, the Executive Director at the World Bird Sanctuary. “We firmly believe that Murphy’s exceptional care, attention and nurturing has equipped this young eagle with the necessary skills to thrive in his new community here along the Mississippi.”

The World Bird Sanctuary unveiled a significant campaign to raise funds for a new foster center that will enhance the Sanctuary’s hospital in honor of Murphy, the orphaned eaglet and Murphy’s Rock. Those interested in contributing to the campaign can visit worldbirdsanctuary.org to learn more.

