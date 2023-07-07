Federal government to crack down on edibles that ‘copycat’ popular snacks

The federal government is cracking down on companies that sell edibles resembling popular snack...
The federal government is cracking down on companies that sell edibles resembling popular snack foods.(U.S. Federal Trade Commission via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The federal government is cracking down on companies that sell edibles resembling popular snack foods.

The Food and Drug Administration and Federal Trade Commission sent warning letters to six companies that sell products containing Delta 8 THC in packaging that looks like Doritos and Jolly Ranchers, among others.

Delta 8 THC is a psychoactive cannabinoid.

The agencies say children and even some adults could mistake the Delta 8 THC products for the real thing.

The products are given such names as Double Stuff Stoneos for Oreos and Stoney Patch for Sour Patch Kids.

In the case of Dope-rope-Bites, they even use the same NERDS mascot as NERDS Rope candy.

The agencies say such marketing is reckless and illegal, and copycat products containing Delta 8 THC pose a health and safety risk, especially among kids.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old boy from Camdenton, Mo., drowns at Lake of the Ozarks.
6-year-old boy from Camdenton, Mo., drowns at Lake of the Ozarks
Steven Jordan/Greene County Jail
Prosecutor charges Republic, Mo., man with 3 counts of murder for involvement in deadly crash
Police investigate shooting in the parking lot of the Branson Landing
There is a decent chance for storms Saturday morning
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Best Chance for Storms Will Be Saturday
On Your Side: Better Business Bureau gives Springfield hardware business an 'F' rating
ON YOUR SIDE: Better Business Bureau gives Springfield hardware business an ‘F’ rating; owner responds

Latest News

We are about 24 hours away from Taylor Swift’s Friday show at Arrowhead Stadium, but many fans...
T-Swift fans turn out en masse at Arrowhead for tour gear
FDA grants full approval for new Alzheimer's drug
The New York Fire Department reports around 80 people were hurt when a New York City transit...
Around 80 hurt in crash between New York City bus and double-decker tour bus
Missouri’s attorney general addresses several issues at Springfield’s Chamber of Commerce