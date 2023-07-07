FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm this weekend with rain chances to watch

Summer heat wants to return next week
By Nick Kelly
Updated: 17 minutes ago
Good Friday afternoon, everyone. After a mild start this morning, we’re seeing a warm afternoon unfold across the Ozarks. Despite partly sunny skies, we kept things dry to start the afternoon out. The clouds, though, are hinting at our next frontal system coming in from the northwest tonight and for Saturday.

With the warm front nearby, that could lead to a few isolated showers or t-storms late this afternoon and a few more scattered t-storms by this evening. We’re not too concerned about this activity becoming too strong or severe.

While we deal with minor rain chances today, a cluster of t-storms will form out in the Plains across Kansas and Oklahoma this evening. Though the strongest storms and any severe weather will stay to our southwest, this cluster will bring the best rain chances our way during the overnight hours and clear the eastern Ozarks Saturday morning. We can’t rule out some minor wind gusts and some moderate to heavy rainfall with the strongest of this activity.

Since we’ll start the day with mostly cloudy skies and see sunshine return late in the day, temperatures will be a little cooler for Saturday. Unlike the highs in the middle to upper 80s today, we’ll go from morning lows in the upper 60s Saturday morning to afternoon highs in the lower 80s.

With the frontal system just to our southeast but still close enough to us, we can’t rule out a few widely scattered t-storms in the far eastern and southeastern Ozarks during the afternoon. In terms of how Saturday night and Sunday morning is looking, any t-storm complexes that develop in the Plains will stay mainly to our southwest. I can’t rule out a few isolated showers or t-storms late Saturday night and early Sunday morning, though.

Given how the weekend rain chances could play out, this will be our best shot for much-needed rain in the short term. While areas on the low end could average out between a quarter of an inch and an inch, some in the Ozarks that see heavy rainfall could pick up a couple inches of rain with the bulk of that coming from tonight’s and Saturday morning’s rain.

For Sunday and Monday, the upper-level heights will rise and keep us dry to start next week out. While the center of the ridge won’t be directly overhead, it will cause temperatures to heat back up next week.

Apart from a few isolated t-storms Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday afternoon, we’ll watch the potential for t-storms (perhaps t-storm complexes) to come back into parts of the Ozarks during the overnight hours Wednesday into Thursday and Thursday into Friday.

Even with those rain chances looking possible by late next week, temperatures will continue to heat back up across the Ozarks.

After lower 80s on Sunday and upper 80s on Monday, we’ll head back to 90° for our highs on Tuesday. From there, we’ll keep highs in the lower to middle 90s to take you into next weekend.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm today & this weekend with storm chances to watch