Greene County, Mo. deputies investigating man found dead near Hood’s Truck Stop

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office are currently investigating a death at a truck stop.

According to the sheriff’s office, they responded to a call of a man found dead at Hood’s Truck Stop.

Deputies are currently on the scene to investigate the death.

We will update this story with more information.

