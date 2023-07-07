Linn Creek man sentenced after woman killed in Camden County car crash in 2022

Steven Lee Vonderschmidt
Steven Lee Vonderschmidt(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Linn Creek, Missouri has been sentenced to prison after a two-car crash killed a woman in December 2022.

According to court documents, 52-year-old Steven Vonderschmidt has been sentenced to 14 years. Ten years for the charge of a DWI resulting in the death of another, and four years for the charge of DWI resulting in physical injury.

The crash happened on December 26, 2022, when Vonderschmidt was traveling east on U.S. 54, traveled off the side of the roadway, and skidded across the center line, crashing into 73-year-old Susan Graham’s vehicle. Graham’s vehicle spun around and traveled off the highway.

Graham later died from the crash at a hospital in Osage Beach.

