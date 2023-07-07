Missouri governor vetos public safety bill; says parts of it would do more harm than good

Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed 31 pieces of legislation into law and vetoed one legislative bill passed by the Missouri General Assembly(Governor Mike Parson)
By Joe McLean
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed all the remaining bills that were on his desk Thursday, except for one. He vetoed a public safety bill containing 33 separate provisions, termed by lawmakers as an “omnibus” bill.

The package contained “Blair’s Law,” which would have made celebratory gunfire a crime. It also included “Max’s Law,” which would’ve made it a crime to assault a police animal.

Of the 33 items in the bill, Gov. Parson cited two provisions that acted as a poison pill for all the others.

“Missourians know I am a law and order governor and that improving public safety is a cornerstone of our administration, but I cannot sign this bill with these provisions as they are currently written,” Parson stated in a press release.

One of them would have expanded which convictions someone can apply to have erased from their record. The bill carves out exceptions for some sex crimes against children but, Parson said the bill contained loopholes that may allow others to apply for expungement.

The other part of the bill Parson rejected would have changed the standards for who would be owed restitution from the state after a false conviction.

Right now, the state will only pay out to a former convict if they are exonerated with DNA evidence only. This law would require the state payout for any evidence-based exoneration and would also nearly double the amount of restitution owed from around $35,000 to $65,000 for every year served.

“Governor Parson does not believe every taxpayer across the state should be responsible for prosecutorial errors made at the local level,” the governor’s office wrote in a memo.

Some critics of the Governor’s move say it shirks Missouri’s “moral responsibility.”

The legislature could work to override the governor’s veto or try to pass these measures again in the next legislative session.

